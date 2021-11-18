Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCAR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

HCAR opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.