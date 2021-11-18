Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

TPR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

