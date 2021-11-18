Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.
TPR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $49.67.
In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
