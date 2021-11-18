Truist Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $201.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $198.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

VAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

