Loop Capital Raises Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $60.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

