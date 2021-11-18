Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,900 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $23.68 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $909.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

