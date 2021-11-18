Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

