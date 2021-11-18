Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,315,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

