36,924 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

