Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,700 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

