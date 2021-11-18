Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,305 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Canadian Solar worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 7.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

