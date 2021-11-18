Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.29 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

