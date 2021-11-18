Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Gogo worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gogo by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.