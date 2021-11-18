Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,338 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORR opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

