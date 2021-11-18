Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.19. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

