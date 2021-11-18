Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,874,073.60 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $1,874,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $52,812.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80.

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $162.93 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

