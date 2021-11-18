Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

