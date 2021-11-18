Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE TWI opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

