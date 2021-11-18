Jeremy Philips Sells 10,968 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

