Jeremy Philips Sells 10,968 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.