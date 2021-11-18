Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Raina Moskowitz Sells 6,000 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ETSY stock opened at $282.32 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.70 and a 12 month high of $294.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

