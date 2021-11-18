Marc Murnaghan Sells 79,708 Shares of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Stock

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:RPG) Director Marc Murnaghan sold 79,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total transaction of C$1,479,587.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,354,840.63.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (Polaris Infrastructure), formerly Ram Power, Corp., is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. It is engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

