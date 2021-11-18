Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$12.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYAGF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.