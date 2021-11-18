Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$12.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MYAGF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.