Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,015,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.49. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
