Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,015,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.49. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

