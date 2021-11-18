Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Expands By 306.8%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the October 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SGLDF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
