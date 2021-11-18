Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Expands By 306.8%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the October 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGLDF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

