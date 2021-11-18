Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ESMT stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

