Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $26.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

