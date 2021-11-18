Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce sales of $68.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NCMI stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

