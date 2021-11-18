$115.36 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $549.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $129.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in Galapagos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.