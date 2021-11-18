Reviewing Braveheart Resources (RIINF) and Its Rivals

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Braveheart Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.59 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.46

Braveheart Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 796 3507 3779 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Braveheart Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Braveheart Resources peers beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

