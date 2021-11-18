Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,046 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

