LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BGSF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BGSF by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 43,646 shares of company stock worth $598,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

