LPL Financial LLC Sells 868 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $3,241,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:DIN opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

