LPL Financial LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.