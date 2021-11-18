LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.