LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $857.54 million, a P/E ratio of 460.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

