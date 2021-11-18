LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 60.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

