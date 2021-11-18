LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

