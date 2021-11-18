Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Harrow Health worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 385,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 184,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HROW opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

HROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.