Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

FA opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

