Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.