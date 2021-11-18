Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 576.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 69.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $56.91 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $339.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

