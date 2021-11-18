Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,100 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.