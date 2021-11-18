Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 54,200 Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SCU stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 11.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

