Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,153 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Koppers worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

