Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRUS. William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

