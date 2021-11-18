Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

