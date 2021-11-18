Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

BSM stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Black Stone Minerals’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.