American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

AMH stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,625. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

