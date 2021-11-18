Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of SilverBow Resources worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.37.

SBOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

