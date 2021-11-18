Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.64% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

