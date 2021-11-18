JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.