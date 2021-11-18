JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44.

